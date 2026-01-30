Left Menu

Cricket-Curran claims hat-trick as England trump Sri Lanka

The left-arm seamer became the second Englishman, after Chris Jordan, to claim a hat-trick in T20 Internationals as England bundled out Sri ⁠Lanka for 133 with four deliveries still left in the innings. Phil Salt led England's successful chase with 46 off 35 balls as the tourists clinched the low-scoring match that had been reduced to a 17-overs-a-side contest following ​rain.

30-01-2026
  • Sri Lanka

Sam Curran claimed a hat-trick as England beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in their rain-marred opening Twenty20 ‌International in Pallekele on Friday. The left-arm seamer became the second Englishman, after Chris Jordan, to claim a hat-trick in T20 Internationals as England bundled out Sri ⁠Lanka for 133 with four deliveries still left in the innings.

Phil Salt led England's successful chase with 46 off 35 balls as the tourists clinched the low-scoring match that had been reduced to a 17-overs-a-side contest following ​rain. Earlier put into bat, Sri Lanka cruised to 76-1 in seven overs with Kusal Mendis (37) and Pathum ‍Nissanka (23) in the middle.

Spinner Adil Rashid (3-19) triggered a batting collapse as he removed both the set batters and Dhananjaya de Silva too as Sri Lanka slumped to 98-6 in the 12th over. Curran mowed down the Sri Lankan tail in the eventful 16th over ⁠with ‌his hat-trick.

Dasun Shanaka was snared ⁠at mid-off, Maheesh Theekshana perished at long on and Matheesha Pathirana had his stumps rearranged. Sri Lanka lost their last four ‍wickets for four runs in a spectacular meltdown. Jofra Archer, returning from a side strain, returned figures of 3-0-22-0.

When England came ​out to bat, Jos Buttler (17) hit Ehsan Malinga for four fours in a row before losing ⁠his stumps to the pacer. Malinga also removed Jacob Bethell and Salt could have been dismissed too but Kamil Mishara dropped a sitter at ⁠deep mid-wicket.

Tom Banton fell after a breezy 29 but Sri Lanka's sloppy catching was on display again as Nissanka dropped a regulation catch in the deep in a major relief to England captain Harry ⁠Brook when the batter was on 11. Shanaka eventually dismissed Salt in the 15th over but England were on ⁠the verge of victory ‌by then.

England were 125-4 in 15 overs when rain stopped play with the visitors comfortably ahead of their target at that stage. The second T20 International of the ⁠three-match series is scheduled on Sunday.

