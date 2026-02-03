Captain Dupont Returns to France Rugby Squad for Six Nations Clash Against Ireland

After an 11-month recovery from a severe knee injury, Captain Antoine Dupont is making his comeback to the France rugby team for their Six Nations opener against Ireland. Coach Fabien Galthie confirmed Dupont's return was a strategic move to boost the squad's performance.

Fabien Galthie announced key team changes, most notably Dorian Aldegheri replacing Uini Atonio as tighthead prop after Atonio's sudden career-ending cardiac incident. Aldegheri's experience was cited as a pivotal factor in his selection.

The squad will also feature winger Theo Attissogbe, stepping in for Damian Penaud. France will face Ireland on Thursday to accommodate the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

