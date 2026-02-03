Left Menu

India's Shooting Stars Set Sights on Asian Championship Glory

Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana along with world champion Suruchi Singh aim for victory at the Asian Championship. Four finals will showcase fierce competition between top Asian shooters, with India fielding the largest squad. The event promises intense rivalry and exceptional performances from seasoned shooters and rising stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:11 IST
India's Shooting Stars Set Sights on Asian Championship Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's top shooters, including double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and world champion Samrat Rana, are prepared to make a significant impact at the Asian Championship for Rifle/Pistol starting on Wednesday. The prestigious event, hosted at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, will feature a strong lineup aiming for gold.

On the championship's opening day, four finals will occur: the senior men's and women's 10m air pistol, and the Junior and Youth men's 10m air pistol events. Among the favorites are Suruchi Singh, Samrat Rana, and Esha Singh, while Ho Ching Shing of Hong Kong and Cheng Yen-Ching of Chinese Taipei present formidable challenges.

India's male contingent will rely on Samrat Rana, Varun Tomar, and Sharvan Kumar. Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan also present strong competitors. India enters with its largest squad ever of 118 shooters, promising thrilling performances at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026