India's Shooting Stars Set Sights on Asian Championship Glory

India's top shooters, including double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and world champion Samrat Rana, are prepared to make a significant impact at the Asian Championship for Rifle/Pistol starting on Wednesday. The prestigious event, hosted at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, will feature a strong lineup aiming for gold.

On the championship's opening day, four finals will occur: the senior men's and women's 10m air pistol, and the Junior and Youth men's 10m air pistol events. Among the favorites are Suruchi Singh, Samrat Rana, and Esha Singh, while Ho Ching Shing of Hong Kong and Cheng Yen-Ching of Chinese Taipei present formidable challenges.

India's male contingent will rely on Samrat Rana, Varun Tomar, and Sharvan Kumar. Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan also present strong competitors. India enters with its largest squad ever of 118 shooters, promising thrilling performances at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)