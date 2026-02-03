Left Menu

BCCI Announces Final Phase of T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Amid High Demand

The BCCI has initiated the third phase of ticket sales for the T20 World Cup following successful previous phases. The event, hosted in India, promises intense matches at iconic venues. BCCI emphasizes venue readiness and aims to provide a top-notch experience for fans and players alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:11 IST
BCCI Announces Final Phase of T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Amid High Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the launch of the third phase of ticket sales for the upcoming T20 World Cup. This comes after successful ticket sales in the first two phases, with the latest opportunity for fans to secure seats.

The tournament, featuring top international teams, is set to begin on Saturday across India's renowned cricket venues, offering spectators the chance to witness the high-octane action that defines the T20 format. As preparations reach their final stages, the BCCI is closely coordinating with stakeholders to ensure venues are ready and operations are streamlined.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed their commitment to hosting an event that meets international standards. They highlighted the eager anticipation of fans and emphasized the importance of a seamless match-day experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026