BCCI Announces Final Phase of T20 World Cup Ticket Sales Amid High Demand
The BCCI has initiated the third phase of ticket sales for the T20 World Cup following successful previous phases. The event, hosted in India, promises intense matches at iconic venues. BCCI emphasizes venue readiness and aims to provide a top-notch experience for fans and players alike.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the launch of the third phase of ticket sales for the upcoming T20 World Cup. This comes after successful ticket sales in the first two phases, with the latest opportunity for fans to secure seats.
The tournament, featuring top international teams, is set to begin on Saturday across India's renowned cricket venues, offering spectators the chance to witness the high-octane action that defines the T20 format. As preparations reach their final stages, the BCCI is closely coordinating with stakeholders to ensure venues are ready and operations are streamlined.
BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed their commitment to hosting an event that meets international standards. They highlighted the eager anticipation of fans and emphasized the importance of a seamless match-day experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
