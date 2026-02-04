Mastering the Game: Sachin Tendulkar's Winning Wisdom for Mumbai's Cricketers

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar imparted essential insights on pressure management and maintaining a winning mindset to Mumbai's cricket team ahead of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Karnataka. This session, held at MCA-BKC Ground, proved vital as the 42-time winners prepare to face the eight-time champions.

Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur expressed gratitude for Tendulkar's presence in the dressing room, highlighting the interactive nature of the session. Rather than a typical pep talk, Tendulkar engaged in a Q&A, allowing players and coaching staff to inquire about the keys to success in high-pressure situations.

The cricketer's guidance has consistently been a cornerstone for the team, providing valuable wisdom as they approach crucial matches. Joining the squad again, Thakur, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, sees Tendulkar's support as pivotal for their upcoming clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)