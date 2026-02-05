Williams Brothers Propel Athletic Bilbao to Copa Semis

In a thrilling Copa del Rey quarter-final, Inaki Williams emerged as the hero for Athletic Bilbao with a decisive 96th-minute winner against Valencia, propelling his team to the semi-finals.

Valencia's Umar Sadiq had a contrasting first half, scoring both an own goal and then redeeming himself with an equaliser. Despite missing a penalty, Athletic sustained pressure, ultimately sealing victory in added time.

Real Sociedad showcased remarkable resilience, twice coming from behind to defeat Alaves 3-2. They join Barcelona, who triumphed over Albacete, in the semi-finals, while the last spot is to be decided between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

