Williams Brothers Propel Athletic Bilbao to Copa Semis

Inaki Williams scored a late winner for Athletic Bilbao against Valencia to secure a Copa del Rey semi-final spot. Athletic dominated the game but missed a penalty in the 75th minute. Real Sociedad also advanced after a comeback victory over Alaves, joining Barcelona in the semis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 04:17 IST
In a thrilling Copa del Rey quarter-final, Inaki Williams emerged as the hero for Athletic Bilbao with a decisive 96th-minute winner against Valencia, propelling his team to the semi-finals.

Valencia's Umar Sadiq had a contrasting first half, scoring both an own goal and then redeeming himself with an equaliser. Despite missing a penalty, Athletic sustained pressure, ultimately sealing victory in added time.

Real Sociedad showcased remarkable resilience, twice coming from behind to defeat Alaves 3-2. They join Barcelona, who triumphed over Albacete, in the semi-finals, while the last spot is to be decided between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

