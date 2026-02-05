Chaos and Triumph: Koepka and Scheffler Face the Phoenix Challenge

Brooks Koepka made a familiar return to the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines, though his putter wasn't always on point. The five-time major champion is set to increase his comfort at the Wild Phoenix Open — an event Brooks has conquered twice, thriving amid the buzz of its lively crowd.

Joining him at TPC Scottsdale is Scottie Scheffler. The world's No. 1 golfer is eyeing a historic third consecutive win, reminiscent of Dustin Johnson's 2017 feats. Scheffler, who has a record for frequent victories, recalls his fond memories at the tournament.

Koepka, having left his LIV contract, overcomes initial nerves with positive fan support, while Scheffler, recovering from an earlier mishap, continues his winning run. Both players are ready to face the intensity of the Phoenix Open, tuning out distractions for victory.

