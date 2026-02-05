Indian Women's Hockey Eyes Fitness and Unity Under Coach Marijne

In preparation for upcoming major tournaments such as the World Cup Qualifiers and the Asian Games, Indian women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasized that fitness and unity amongst players are top priorities. Marijne, who returned to lead the team in December 2025, aims to build team chemistry and elevate fitness levels within the squad.

The Dutch coach told SAI via a Hockey India release, "Our first priority right now is fitness, which is a very important aspect for us. Alongside that, the focus is on coming together and functioning as a strong unit." Marijne's leadership is especially pivotal as the team gears up for the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifier in Hyderabad and other key competitions leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle.

Having guided the team to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Marijne took charge of the national training camp in Bengaluru. The camp, which runs until February 18, initially included 49 players but has since been narrowed to 29. "We are still getting to know each other," Marijne noted, stressing individual approaches and robust backing from strength and conditioning coaches in achieving their goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)