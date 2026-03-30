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Indian Women's Hockey Gears Up for World Cup and Asian Games

The senior women's national hockey team of India is set to focus on building combinations, improving fitness, and enhancing tactical aspects in a camp for the upcoming World Cup and Asian Games. The camp, featuring key players and promising talents, aims to refine the team's consistency and pressure-handling skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:40 IST
Indian Women's Hockey Gears Up for World Cup and Asian Games
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India's senior women's national hockey team is assembling for an intensive camp at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This camp, beginning April 1, serves as a critical preparation phase for the World Cup later this year and the Asian Games in Japan.

Following a commendable performance at the recent FIH World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, where they clinched silver to secure a World Cup spot, the team looks to build on its success. The Nations Cup in June and the World Cup beginning in August set the stage for a challenging season ahead.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasizes consistency, structure refinement, and mental readiness. Highlights include the return of goalkeeper Savita Punia and promising players like Navneet Kaur in the forward-line. The camp aims to forge a resilient squad capable of performing under pressure in top-tier tournaments.

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