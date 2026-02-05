Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan Stands with Bangladesh Amid T20 World Cup Controversy
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has confirmed the country's decision to boycott a T20 World Cup match against India. This action supports Bangladesh, which was replaced by Scotland due to security concerns. The ICC has warned Pakistan of serious consequences if it does not participate.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deemed the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India an 'appropriate decision'.
Citing solidarity with Bangladesh, Sharif emphasized the absence of politics in sports. The move follows Bangladesh's replacement by Scotland, as Bangladesh refused to play matches in India because of security concerns.
The ICC has cautioned the Pakistan Cricket Board about potential repercussions for not participating in the match, underscoring the importance of this fixture for global cricket dynamics.
