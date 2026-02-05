Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan Stands with Bangladesh Amid T20 World Cup Controversy

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deemed the boycott of their T20 World Cup match against India an 'appropriate decision'.

Citing solidarity with Bangladesh, Sharif emphasized the absence of politics in sports. The move follows Bangladesh's replacement by Scotland, as Bangladesh refused to play matches in India because of security concerns.

The ICC has cautioned the Pakistan Cricket Board about potential repercussions for not participating in the match, underscoring the importance of this fixture for global cricket dynamics.

