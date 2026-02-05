Cristiano Ronaldo's Rift with Saudi Pro League: Will He Quit Al Nassr?

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to extend his protest against the Saudi Pro League by boycotting his second consecutive match. His frustration stems from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund's (PIF) management and investment strategies concerning Al Nassr, sparking concerns about the club's future trajectory, as per ESPN sources.

Sources further reveal that Ronaldo could potentially part ways with Al Nassr by June if conditions do not improve. Ronaldo had previously attempted to halt the transfer of French football star Karim Benzema to Al Hilal, believing the move was designed to favor Al Nassr's rival. The Portuguese star's departure could disrupt the club, as Ronaldo's contract is active until 2027.

The football legend has been vocal about his demands, stating that his return hinges on the reactivation of management powers within the club. Meanwhile, Al Nassr, trailing Al Hilal by one point, will face off against Al Ittihad. With internal turmoil heightened by the suspension of club executives, Ronaldo's future remains uncertain despite training and social media posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)