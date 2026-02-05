New Zealand Cricketers Face Setbacks Ahead of T20 World Cup

New Zealand's cricket team is facing unexpected challenges ahead of the T20 World Cup with key players Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway sidelined by illness. Both players are battling a viral infection, putting their participation in jeopardy, according to head coach Rob Walter.

In addition to the illness setbacks, top-order batter Finn Allen will also sit out a warm-up match against the United States as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Despite these issues, coach Walter is hopeful that the team will be fit and prepared in time for their opening match against Afghanistan in Chennai.

New Zealand's preparation in the subcontinent has been hindered by various health challenges, including Jimmy Neesham's illness and Lockie Ferguson's injury recovery. However, Ferguson's recent performance showed promise, as he took two wickets in a warm-up match against India. Coach Walter is optimistic about his form in the competition.

