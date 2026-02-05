Indian Wrestlers Shine at Zagreb Open 2026
India's wrestlers showcased a commendable performance at the Zagreb Open 2026, securing multiple medals. Sujeet Kalkal claimed gold in the 65 kg category, while Aman Sehrawat and Abhimanyu bagged silver and bronze, respectively. The event highlighted both triumphs and challenges for the athletes against tough international competition.
- Country:
- Croatia
Sujeet Kalkal propelled India into the spotlight at the Zagreb Open 2026, clinching a gold medal in the fiercely contested 65 kg division. On a successful opening day, the country's male wrestlers secured three medals, underscoring their prowess on the international stage.
Defending his status as a world champion at the under-23 level, Sujeet delivered an impeccable performance, not conceding a single point en route to his title. He secured a 3-0 victory in the final against Iran's Peyman Ali Nemati, after showcasing technical superiority over France's Khamzat Arsamerzouev in the quarter-finals. His semifinal win saw him demolish two-time Pan American champion Joseph McKenna from the USA with an 11-0 scoreline.
Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat took silver in the 61 kg category, marking his third career medal at the event. His campaign included a walkover from Palestine's Ali Aburmaila and commanding victories against Reza Hossein Momenijoujadeh and Giorgi Goniashvili. However, in the final clash, he suffered an 8-0 loss to Austin DeSanto of the USA. In the 70 kg segment, Abhimanyu sparked attention by defeating USA's Tyler Kasak 10-0 in the quarter-finals, before clinching bronze against Ian Parker. Other Indian contenders faced mixed results, with notable performances and setbacks amid formidable competition.
