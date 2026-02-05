Indian Wrestlers Shine at Zagreb Open 2026

Sujeet Kalkal propelled India into the spotlight at the Zagreb Open 2026, clinching a gold medal in the fiercely contested 65 kg division. On a successful opening day, the country's male wrestlers secured three medals, underscoring their prowess on the international stage.

Defending his status as a world champion at the under-23 level, Sujeet delivered an impeccable performance, not conceding a single point en route to his title. He secured a 3-0 victory in the final against Iran's Peyman Ali Nemati, after showcasing technical superiority over France's Khamzat Arsamerzouev in the quarter-finals. His semifinal win saw him demolish two-time Pan American champion Joseph McKenna from the USA with an 11-0 scoreline.

Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat took silver in the 61 kg category, marking his third career medal at the event. His campaign included a walkover from Palestine's Ali Aburmaila and commanding victories against Reza Hossein Momenijoujadeh and Giorgi Goniashvili. However, in the final clash, he suffered an 8-0 loss to Austin DeSanto of the USA. In the 70 kg segment, Abhimanyu sparked attention by defeating USA's Tyler Kasak 10-0 in the quarter-finals, before clinching bronze against Ian Parker. Other Indian contenders faced mixed results, with notable performances and setbacks amid formidable competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)