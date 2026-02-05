Yuki Bhambri: Reshaping India's Tennis Landscape Through Doubles

Yuki Bhambri, once a promising singles player for India, has navigated an unexpected path in his tennis career. Despite injuries and sponsorship challenges curtailing his singles progress, he has emerged as India's top doubles player at 30-something, clinching four ATP titles and a Grand Slam semifinal in the last 18 months.

In an insightful PTI interview, Bhambri argues that doubles should not be viewed as a consolation prize. With the backing of initiatives like the 'Doubles Dream Project,' providing crucial resources and international coaching, his career has flourished, challenging perceptions and stirring a conversation about India's tennis development.

Bhambri underscores the need for systemic changes in Indian tennis to compete with structured programs in China and Japan. He speaks candidly about the unrealized potential of his singles career due to lack of elite support systems and stresses that a Grand Slam title alone doesn't guarantee career fulfillment in sports.

