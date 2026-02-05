Emerging Nations Eager to Shine in T20 Cricket World Cup

The T20 World Cup is set to provide a platform for emerging teams, as Nepal, Scotland, and Italy prepare to make an impact. With the tournament commencing Saturday, these nations, each on unique paths, aim to leave a lasting impression on the global cricket stage.

Nepal, playing in back-to-back World Cups, seeks to demonstrate significant progress since their initial appearance in 2014. Captain Rohit Paudel, inspired by India's Rohit Sharma, hopes to influence future cricketers with their performance. Paudel expressed excitement about competing at Sharma's home ground, Mumbai.

Scotland, stepping in after Bangladesh's withdrawal, faces the challenge of quick preparation for the competition. Italy stands out as a symbol of cricket's growth in Europe, with captain Wayne Madsen aiming to spotlight the sport in a football-dominated nation. Captains from larger nations, including the USA's Monank Patel, shared their anticipation to compete and focus on the sport, amidst geopolitical controversies.

