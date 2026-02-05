Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines in Thrilling Women's Premier League Final

In the Women's Premier League final, Jemimah Rodrigues led with a brilliant half-century, helping Delhi Capitals set a formidable 203 for four. Chinelle Henry's quick 35 and notable contributions from Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee ensured a challenging score for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Vadodara | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling finale to the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals' skipper Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a stunning half-century, propelling her team to an imposing total of 203 for four against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Her 57 off 37 balls played a crucial role in setting a challenging target.

Chinelle Henry's explosive 15-ball 35 added to the Capitals' high score, complemented by quick contributions from Laura Wolvaardt, who remained unbeaten with 44 off 25 balls, and Lizelle Lee's rapid 37 off 30 balls. Their efforts built on a cautious start and were instrumental in applying pressure on the Challengers.

Despite a disciplined first few overs from the Royal Challengers' bowlers, Delhi Capitals found momentum through powerful hitting, especially with Lee and Rodrigues at the crease. The match featured impressive strategic plays and individual brilliance, highlighting an exhilarating contest in the league's climax.

