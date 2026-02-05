RCB Dominates Indian Cricket with IPL and WPL Wins

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have emerged as a powerhouse in Indian franchise cricket, clinching both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) titles. The Bengaluru-based team secured the IPL trophy in 2025 under Rajat Patidar's leadership, marking their first win after an 18-year wait.

RCB's journey began with a historic IPL win, defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. This victory was dedicated to the iconic Virat Kohli, who has been an RCB stalwart since the IPL's inception in 2008.

Building on this triumph, RCB's women's team, captained by Smriti Mandhana, claimed their second WPL title in 2026. They defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals, avenging the 2024 championship face-off. Mandhana, with her 87-run innings, set a new record for the highest individual score in a WPL final.