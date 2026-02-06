Bengaluru's Historic Chase: Triumph in Women's Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history on Thursday by achieving the highest successful run chase in the Women's Premier League to claim their second title. The thrilling final saw Bengaluru overtaking Delhi Capitals' formidable total of 203-4, marking Delhi's fourth consecutive final defeat in the league.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi started strong with Shefali Verma and Lizelle Lee putting up 49 runs in the opening six overs. Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt contributed significantly, taking the team's score past the 200-mark for the second time this season. Despite being tasked with breaking their own chase record set against Gujarat Giants last year, Bengaluru's Voll and captain Mandhana rose to the occasion.

Mandhana's explosive 87 off 41 balls, complemented by Voll's 79, laid a solid foundation for the chase. With eight runs needed off the final four balls, Radha Yadav ensured victory by hitting consecutive boundaries. This win cements Bengaluru's prowess in the WPL, yet another blow to Delhi, who have been runners-up every year since the league's inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)