Historic Chase: Bengaluru Triumphs in Epic WPL Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed victory in the Women's Premier League, successfully chasing a record target against Delhi Capitals. Led by a remarkable partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll, Bengaluru secured their second WPL title in a thrilling match that ended with a six-wicket triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a stunning performance in the Women's Premier League final, achieving the biggest successful chase in the tournament's history by surpassing Delhi Capitals' score of 203-4. Thursday's triumph marked Bengaluru's second title in the Indian franchise-based Twenty20 league.

Delhi, opting to bat first in Vadodara, set a formidable target thanks to contributions from their openers Shefali Verma and Lizelle Lee, followed by captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt. Despite an exceptional four-over spell from Lauren Bell, Bengaluru was undeterred in their pursuit.

Captain Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll anchored a 165-run partnership that set the tone for Bengaluru's chase. Even as Delhi attempted a resurgence in the final overs, it was Radha Yadav's consecutive boundaries that ensured Bengaluru celebrated a well-deserved victory, leaving Delhi with their fourth successive final defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

