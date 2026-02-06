Historic Chase: Bengaluru Triumphs in Epic WPL Final

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a stunning performance in the Women's Premier League final, achieving the biggest successful chase in the tournament's history by surpassing Delhi Capitals' score of 203-4. Thursday's triumph marked Bengaluru's second title in the Indian franchise-based Twenty20 league.

Delhi, opting to bat first in Vadodara, set a formidable target thanks to contributions from their openers Shefali Verma and Lizelle Lee, followed by captain Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt. Despite an exceptional four-over spell from Lauren Bell, Bengaluru was undeterred in their pursuit.

Captain Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll anchored a 165-run partnership that set the tone for Bengaluru's chase. Even as Delhi attempted a resurgence in the final overs, it was Radha Yadav's consecutive boundaries that ensured Bengaluru celebrated a well-deserved victory, leaving Delhi with their fourth successive final defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)