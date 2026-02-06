Left Menu

T20 World Cup 2023: When Cricket Meets Politics

The T20 World Cup 2023, held in India and Sri Lanka, has become a politically charged event with Bangladesh and Pakistan boycotting matches against India. This unprecedented mixture of politics and sport occurs as India emerges as the tournament favorite, despite controversies affecting the global cricket economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:09 IST
T20 World Cup 2023: When Cricket Meets Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2023 T20 World Cup is shaping up to be not just a cricket tournament, but a politically charged spectacle set in India and Sri Lanka, beginning on Saturday. Aside from the sport, off-field political drama has overshadowed player discussions.

Bangladesh's refusal to play in India due to security concerns and Pakistan's boycott to support them underscores the tournament's complex political backdrop. Consequences may include potential ICC losses and sanctions against Pakistan. Meanwhile, cricket enthusiasts await qualifiers like Scotland and more established teams.

Despite the off-field controversies, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, remains a formidable favorite. The tournament's expansion to 20 teams increases competition, but many view a possible Indian victory as 'business as usual'. With strong teams bolstering their line-ups, cricket fans anticipate intense matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026