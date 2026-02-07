England Faces Nepal Amid Off-Field Controversy in T20 World Cup

Amidst off-field controversies, England is gearing up for their T20 World Cup opener against Nepal this Sunday. Captain Harry Brook, embroiled in a nightclub incident, faces media scrutiny while the team seeks to make its mark in the tournament.

England's impressive T20I record sees them poised for a strong performance. With key players like Adil Rashid strategizing for challenging conditions, England aims to capitalize on its cricketing prowess to overshadow any distractions.

Nepal, on the other hand, prepares to challenge the two-time champions. Fresh from notable victories, including a 2-1 triumph over the West Indies, Nepal is poised to deliver strong performances in their World Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)