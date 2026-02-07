Left Menu

Pakistan Dominates Netherlands in T20 World Cup Opener

The Netherlands faltered in their innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener, getting bowled out for 147 runs. Despite a promising start, their middle-order collapse was marked by effective Pakistani bowling, notably by Salman Mirza who took three wickets.

In the T20 World Cup opener on Saturday, Pakistan emerged victorious against the Netherlands, limiting them to 147 runs. The Dutch team, who initially performed well, lost momentum in their innings due to a formidable Pakistani bowling attack led by Salman Mirza.

After reaching a promising 50 for 2 at the end of the powerplay, the Netherlands continued their pursuit but found themselves unable to surpass Pakistan's advances. Key player Scott Edwards scored 37 runs, establishing a hopeful 40-run partnership with Bas de Leede.

However, the innings rapidly declined as Pakistani bowlers, including Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz, tightened their grip. Abrar Ahmed's dismissal of Edwards marked a turning point, leaving the Dutch side struggling to maintain their momentum before ultimately being bowled out at 147.

(With inputs from agencies.)

