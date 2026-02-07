Pakistan Triumphs Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup Opener

The T20 World Cup kicked off with a gripping clash between Pakistan and the Netherlands on Saturday, drawing cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Pakistan's bowlers took center stage, effectively dismantling the Dutch lineup.

Key player Salman Mirza emerged as a standout performer, securing three wickets while conceding just 24 runs in his 3.5 overs. His strategic deliveries, paired with Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed's bowling prowess, restricted the Netherlands to a total of 147 runs.

The batting side faced a challenging match, with players such as Michael Levitt and Bas de Leede striving to anchor their team. Despite their efforts, the Netherlands couldn't establish a commanding position. The fall of wickets at regular intervals exposed their weaknesses, culminating in their all-out status in 19.5 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)