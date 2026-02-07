Left Menu

Epic Showdown in KCL Final: Bhiwani Bulls vs Rohtak Royals

The Kabaddi Champions League final promises high drama as Bhiwani Bulls take on Rohtak Royals. After spectacular semi-final performances, both teams are poised for glory. With contrasting styles and soaring stakes, the ultimate showdown will be broadcast live, captivating fans across the globe.

Updated: 07-02-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:12 IST
Kabaddi plares in action during KCL (Photo: KCL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) final approaches, anticipation builds for a high-stakes contest between Bhiwani Bulls and Rohtak Royals. Scheduled for 7:00 PM, both teams will vie for the coveted trophy after thrilling semi-final victories.

Bhiwani Bulls, led by star raider Devank Dalal, edged out league toppers Hisar Heroes 40-36 in a dramatic encounter. Dalal's leadership, marked by strategic raids and a vital Super 10, propelled the Bulls into their first KCL final.

Rohtak Royals reached the final by overcoming Panipat Panthers 43-36, with standout performances from Vijay Malik and Sandeep Narwal. The Royals' tactical acumen and resilience make them formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

