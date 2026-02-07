Left Menu

Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Secure Thrilling World Cup Victory for Pakistan

In a thrilling T20 World Cup opener, Faheem Ashraf's explosive batting led Pakistan to a dramatic three-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 148, Pakistan faced a precarious position at 114 for 7 before Ashraf's late heroics secured victory. Netherlands, batting first, managed 147 thanks to Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede.

Colombo | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:51 IST
In a pulsating T20 World Cup opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Faheem Ashraf emerged as Pakistan's savior, orchestrating a sensational come-from-behind victory against the Netherlands. Ashraf's explosive innings of 29 runs off just 11 balls steered Pakistan to a nail-biting three-wicket win, chasing down the target of 148.

Pakistan, who were 90 for 2 halfway through the chase, crumbled to 114 for 7, as Dutch bowler Paul van Meekeren's two-wicket burst pushed them onto the backfoot. It seemed the game was slipping away until Ashraf, having survived a costly drop at seven, swung the momentum with his lethal hitting.

The Netherlands had a promising start, reaching 147 in their innings, with Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede contributing significantly. However, Pakistan's bowlers, notably Salman Mirza, maintained pressure throughout, culminating in a dramatic ending where Ashraf's heroics sealed victory with three balls to spare.

