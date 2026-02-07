Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Record-Breaking Star of U19 World Cup Final

In a historic feat, India's teenage cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in the record books as the highest run-getter in U19 ODI cricket history for the Indian team. The milestone was achieved during the ICC U19 World Cup final against England, where Suryavanshi played a blistering knock of 175 off 80 balls, decorated with 15 fours and 15 sixes, to steer his team to a formidable victory.

Suryavanshi's remarkable innings, which came at a staggering strike rate exceeding 218, included the second-fastest century in tournament history and set a new record for the most sixes in a single innings of the U19 World Cup. He concluded the tournament as the second-highest run-getter, amassing 439 runs across seven matches, boasting an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, accompanied by a century and three fifties.

India's innings, bolstered by crucial contributions from Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu, posted a towering total of 411/9. Despite England's efforts, highlighted by Caleb Falconer's impressive century, they were bowled out for 311, culminating in the highest match aggregate in U19 World Cup final history.

(With inputs from agencies.)