Left Menu

Shimron Hetmyer's Heroics Propel West Indies to T20 Opener Triumph Against Scotland

Shimron Hetmyer delivered a remarkable innings, scoring a rapid half-century to help West Indies achieve a competitive total against Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener. His power-hitting turned around a slow start, supported by Rovman Powell, pivotal in the middle overs despite Scotland's strong bowling performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:55 IST
Shimron Hetmyer's Heroics Propel West Indies to T20 Opener Triumph Against Scotland
Shimron Hetmyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shimron Hetmyer spearheaded a remarkable assault in the middle overs with a quickfire 22-ball half-century, guiding West Indies to a challenging total of 182 for 5 in their T20 World Cup opener against Scotland at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Initially slow, the West Indies were restricted to 33 without loss during the power play, struggling against Scotland's spin attack led by Mark Watt. However, Hetmyer's calculated strikes brought a shift in momentum as he hammered six sixes and two fours, transforming the game.

Hetmyer's partnership with Rovman Powell, contributing to a brisk 81-run stand, was crucial. Despite a stunning catch by Scotland's Brandon McMullen ending Hetmyer's innings, his 64 off 36 balls set West Indies on a winning path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

 India
2
Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

Rafah Crossing: A Fraught Reopening Amid Hopes and Hardships

 Global
3
Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026