Shimron Hetmyer's Heroics Propel West Indies to T20 Opener Triumph Against Scotland

Shimron Hetmyer spearheaded a remarkable assault in the middle overs with a quickfire 22-ball half-century, guiding West Indies to a challenging total of 182 for 5 in their T20 World Cup opener against Scotland at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Initially slow, the West Indies were restricted to 33 without loss during the power play, struggling against Scotland's spin attack led by Mark Watt. However, Hetmyer's calculated strikes brought a shift in momentum as he hammered six sixes and two fours, transforming the game.

Hetmyer's partnership with Rovman Powell, contributing to a brisk 81-run stand, was crucial. Despite a stunning catch by Scotland's Brandon McMullen ending Hetmyer's innings, his 64 off 36 balls set West Indies on a winning path.

(With inputs from agencies.)