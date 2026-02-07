Netherlands Reflect on Missed Opportunities in T20 Clash Against Pakistan

In a tense T20 World Cup clash, Netherlands' right-arm pacer Paul van Meekeren identified poor execution in the final overs as the reason for their loss against Pakistan, rather than a superior performance by their rivals.

The chase was poised precariously when Pakistan needed 34 runs with seven wickets down, but a game-changing performance from Faheem Ashraf sealed the contest. Max O'Dowd's dropped catch proved pivotal as Ashraf capitalized to secure the win.

Despite the loss, van Meekeren praised his team for their resilience and is optimistic about their future matches, aiming for improvement and victory against Namibia.

(With inputs from agencies.)