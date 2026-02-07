Left Menu

ICC Challenges Pakistan's Use of 'Force Majeure' in T20 World Cup Conflict

The ICC has demanded an explanation from Pakistan regarding the invocation of the 'Force Majeure' clause to justify their non-participation in a T20 World Cup match against India. This follows Pakistan's claim of government instructions. The ICC emphasizes negotiation to resolve this issue while maintaining the integrity of the tournament.

Updated: 07-02-2026 17:05 IST
  • India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is seeking clarification from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the use of the 'Force Majeure' clause to justify not participating in a crucial T20 World Cup match against India. The PCB cited government directives as the reason for attempting to back out of the fixture.

The ICC has asked the PCB to explain why they are pulling out of one match while agreeing to participate in the rest of the tournament. Pakistan claims the government ordered the boycott as a demonstration of support for Bangladesh, who also refused to play in India due to security concerns.

The ICC is engaging with the PCB to explore potential resolutions, underlining the importance of the game's interest over unilateral decisions. The Council is demanding evidence of mitigation efforts and has warned of potential commercial and contractual repercussions if Pakistan's invocation of 'Force Majeure' does not hold up.

