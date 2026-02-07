Left Menu

Thrilling Twists at Qatar Masters: Reed Takes Lead

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu missed the cut at the Qatar Masters, trailing behind leader Patrick Reed. Reed secured a one-shot lead with a birdie finish, taking a 12-under par. Daniel Hillier held third, sharing the spot with Richard Sterne at 10-under.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:51 IST
In a day filled with excitement, the Qatar Masters saw Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu failing to make the halfway cut. Sharma scored 73-74, finishing 3-over, while Sandhu carded 72-76, culminating in a 4-over at a cut line of 2-under.

Amidst this, Patrick Reed emerged as the leader, securing a one-shot advantage. The 2018 Masters champion concluded his day with a birdie, reaching a notable 12-under par. Reed began his round sharing the lead with Joakim Lagergren but pulled ahead by executing a near-flawless back nine.

Daniel Hillier remained consistent, scoring a 69, placing him in third alongside Richard Sterne at 10-under. Others in contention include Angel Ayora, Matt Wallace, and Ewen Ferguson, each sharing fifth place at nine under par.

(With inputs from agencies.)

