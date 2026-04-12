Thrilling Shifts at the Masters Golf Tournament

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai experienced a challenging third round at the Masters, dropping to a tied 52nd place after carding a 6-over 78. Despite his initial position at tied 32nd, Rai's third day was marked by five bogeys, a double bogey, and only one birdie.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young surged to the top of the leaderboard with an impressive 65, overcoming an eight-shot deficit behind Rory McIlroy. Displaying remarkable composure, Young secured the lead with a stunning 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th, before McIlroy caught up to share the lead.

With the final round approaching, Young and McIlroy are tied at 11-under par. Close contenders include Sam Burns at 10-under and Shane Lowry, who achieved a memorable hole-in-one, at 9-under as the contest intensifies at Augusta National.