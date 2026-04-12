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Thrilling Shifts at the Masters Golf Tournament

Aaron Rai, Indo-British golfer, fell to tied 52nd place at the Masters after scoring 6-over 78 in the third round. Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy are tied for the lead at 11-under par, with Young delivering a strong performance. Sam Burns and Shane Lowry trail closely behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:38 IST
Thrilling Shifts at the Masters Golf Tournament
Aaron Rai
  • Country:
  • United States

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai experienced a challenging third round at the Masters, dropping to a tied 52nd place after carding a 6-over 78. Despite his initial position at tied 32nd, Rai's third day was marked by five bogeys, a double bogey, and only one birdie.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young surged to the top of the leaderboard with an impressive 65, overcoming an eight-shot deficit behind Rory McIlroy. Displaying remarkable composure, Young secured the lead with a stunning 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th, before McIlroy caught up to share the lead.

With the final round approaching, Young and McIlroy are tied at 11-under par. Close contenders include Sam Burns at 10-under and Shane Lowry, who achieved a memorable hole-in-one, at 9-under as the contest intensifies at Augusta National.

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