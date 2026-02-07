West Indies Triumph with Hetmyer's Power and Shepherd's Hat-trick

West Indies launched their T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 35-run victory over Scotland, showcasing stellar performances from Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd.

Hetmyer electrified the pitch, smashing 64 runs off 36 balls, leading West Indies to a formidable 182/5. Shepherd then delivered a game-changing 5/20, including a dramatic hat-trick.

Scotland, hindered by boundary droughts and a climbing run rate, managed only 147 in reply. Despite a disciplined start and a promising 78-run partnership, they couldn't withstand the fierce West Indies attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)