West Indies Triumph with Hetmyer's Power and Shepherd's Hat-trick
West Indies overcame Scotland by 35 runs in their T20 World Cup opener. Key performances included Shimron Hetmyer's 64 off 36 balls and Romario Shepherd's match-winning 5/20, which featured a stunning hat-trick. Despite a disciplined start, Scotland faltered in their chase, struggling with boundary droughts and escalating run rates.
West Indies launched their T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 35-run victory over Scotland, showcasing stellar performances from Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd.
Hetmyer electrified the pitch, smashing 64 runs off 36 balls, leading West Indies to a formidable 182/5. Shepherd then delivered a game-changing 5/20, including a dramatic hat-trick.
Scotland, hindered by boundary droughts and a climbing run rate, managed only 147 in reply. Despite a disciplined start and a promising 78-run partnership, they couldn't withstand the fierce West Indies attack.
