West Indies Triumph with Hetmyer's Power and Shepherd's Hat-trick

West Indies overcame Scotland by 35 runs in their T20 World Cup opener. Key performances included Shimron Hetmyer's 64 off 36 balls and Romario Shepherd's match-winning 5/20, which featured a stunning hat-trick. Despite a disciplined start, Scotland faltered in their chase, struggling with boundary droughts and escalating run rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:00 IST
Shimron Hetmyer
  • Country:
  • India

West Indies launched their T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 35-run victory over Scotland, showcasing stellar performances from Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd.

Hetmyer electrified the pitch, smashing 64 runs off 36 balls, leading West Indies to a formidable 182/5. Shepherd then delivered a game-changing 5/20, including a dramatic hat-trick.

Scotland, hindered by boundary droughts and a climbing run rate, managed only 147 in reply. Despite a disciplined start and a promising 78-run partnership, they couldn't withstand the fierce West Indies attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

