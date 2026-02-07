Left Menu

West Indies Triumphs with Hetmyer and Shepherd's Heroics in T20 Opener

West Indies began their T20 World Cup campaign with a 35-run victory over Scotland, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer's blistering 64 and Romario Shepherd's incredible 5/20 spell. Shepherd's hat-trick and Hetmyer's powerful hitting were pivotal in redeeming the team's previous loss to Scotland.

West Indies opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding win against Scotland, securing a 35-run victory in a thrilling Group C fixture on Saturday. Key performances from Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd ensured a triumphant start for the two-time champions.

Hetmyer ignited the innings with a fiery 64 off 36 balls, elevating West Indies to a total of 182/5. In response, Shepherd's marvelous bowling dismantled Scotland, leaving them all out at 147. Shepherd finished with impressive figures of 5/20, including a sensational hat-trick.

The match showcased West Indies' resurgence following a setback from their loss to Scotland in the previous edition. Scotland's late entry into the tournament due to Bangladesh's withdrawal added to their struggle in the game. Ultimately, the disciplined bowling and power-hitting set West Indies on a winning path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

