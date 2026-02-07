Left Menu

M Raja Lifts Gold Amidst Fierce Competition

M Raja won the men's 65kg gold at the National Weightlifting Championships, excelling over Commonwealth Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga. Meanwhile, promising lifter Arumugapandian Maharajan clinched double-gold in the Youth and Junior categories. In women's 58kg, Bindyarani Devi triumphed with a total lift of 208kg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Modinagar | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tamil Nadu's M Raja emerged victorious in the men's 65kg category at the National Weightlifting Championships, besting Commonwealth Games standout Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 302kg, while Lalrinnunga had to settle for bronze with a combined 295kg. Meanwhile, Arumugapandian Maharajan showcased his talents by clinching double-gold in both Youth and Junior divisions with a total lift of 282kg.

In the women's 58kg division, Commonwealth silver medallist Bindyarani Devi won gold with 208kg, and Usha set a new national record with a snatch of 93kg, finishing second overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

