Tejaswin Shankar Dominates Heptathlon at Asian Indoor Championships

Asian Games medallist and national record holder, Tejaswin Shankar, showcased his prowess on the first day of the heptathlon at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships held on Saturday. By the end of the day, Shankar had secured a formidable lead, accumulating a total of 3513 points across four events.

The 27-year-old athlete started strong, clocking a personal best time of 7.11 seconds in the 60m dash, earning 844 points. He continued his stellar performance with a 7.53m long jump, adding 942 points to his score. Shankar's shot put throw of 13.63m garnered him 706 points, followed by a season-best high jump of 2.23m, which contributed 1021 points.

With just three events remaining -- 60m hurdles, pole vault, and 1,000m -- scheduled for the final day on Sunday, Shankar appears well-positioned for gold. Meanwhile, Indian athletes Nithya Gandhe, Tejinderpal Singh Toor, and Ancy Sojan are also gearing up for their respective events.

(With inputs from agencies.)