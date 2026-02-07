Thrilling Hat-Tricks and Nail-Biting Finishes Define Day 10 of Ladakh's Ice Hockey League

Captain Urgain Samstan and Chamba Tsetan dazzled on Day 10 of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Leh's NDS Stadium, each securing hat-tricks in a dominant display as Changthang Shans triumphed in the day's opener. This thrilling event was orchestrated by the UT Administration of Ladakh in partnership with the Ice Hockey Association.

The day witnessed the season's first draw in the women's segment between Shakar Chiktan Queens and Humas Queens, alongside a victory from Purig Warriors and a narrow win for Shakar Chiktan Royals. Changthang Shans set the pace with an 11-3 win over Changla Blasters, climbing higher on the league table as the Blasters fell.

Regional participation continues to spotlight the league's growth as a dynamic platform for talent across Ladakh. The event underscores a significant regional commitment to cultivating local talent, with teams from Leh, Nubra, Changthang, Sham, Kharu, and more, participating and reflecting Ladakh's vibrant winter sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)