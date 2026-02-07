Suryakumar Yadav Leads India to Competitive Total in T20 Clash Against USA

In a high-stakes T20 World Cup clash, India secured a total of 161/9 against the USA, bolstered by a stunning performance from captain Suryakumar Yadav. His unbeaten 84 saw India through a challenging innings.

The USA, opting to bowl first, exploited early opportunities as Ali Khan dismissed Abhishek Sharma on the first ball. Shadley van Schalkwyk's critical strikes during the powerplay further pushed India into a precarious situation at 46/4.

As India wavered, Yadav's partnerships, notably with Axar Patel, offered a lifeline. The captain's late-game surge added valuable runs, leading India to a competitive score despite USA's potent bowling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)