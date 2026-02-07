Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Leads India to Competitive Total in T20 Clash Against USA

India reached a score of 161/9 in their T20 World Cup encounter against the USA, largely due to captain Suryakumar Yadav's impressive unbeaten 84 runs. Despite early setbacks, Yadav anchored India's innings, supported by Axar Patel's partnership, overcoming USA's effective bowling spearheaded by Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:09 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Leads India to Competitive Total in T20 Clash Against USA
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes T20 World Cup clash, India secured a total of 161/9 against the USA, bolstered by a stunning performance from captain Suryakumar Yadav. His unbeaten 84 saw India through a challenging innings.

The USA, opting to bowl first, exploited early opportunities as Ali Khan dismissed Abhishek Sharma on the first ball. Shadley van Schalkwyk's critical strikes during the powerplay further pushed India into a precarious situation at 46/4.

As India wavered, Yadav's partnerships, notably with Axar Patel, offered a lifeline. The captain's late-game surge added valuable runs, leading India to a competitive score despite USA's potent bowling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India
3
Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

 India
4
England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026