Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics Salvage India's Opening Mishap

In a dramatic tournament-opener, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 ensured India scraped to a modest 161/9 against a determined USA side. The defending champions faced a challenging day, stifled by sharp field settings and disciplined bowling led by the USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk, who claimed four wickets.

After a promising start by Ishan Kishan was cut short, India's top order crumbled swiftly, finding themselves at a perilous 77/6. Yadav, however, showcased his brilliance and adaptability, carefully navigating the innings and capitalizing on every scoring opportunity, especially after struggling to score early on.

The Wankhede crowd witnessed moments of tension, but Yadav's calculated aggression in the final overs, including a masterful 21-run haul in the last, lifted India's spirits and set a competitive target, underscoring his pivotal role in the team's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)