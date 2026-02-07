Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics Salvage India's Opening Mishap

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 rescued India from a precarious position against the USA. Despite a dramatic batting collapse, Yadav's heroics guided the team to 161/9. His innings featured 10 fours and four sixes, proving crucial as the only Indian batter to master the challenging pitch.

Updated: 07-02-2026 21:16 IST
In a dramatic tournament-opener, Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 ensured India scraped to a modest 161/9 against a determined USA side. The defending champions faced a challenging day, stifled by sharp field settings and disciplined bowling led by the USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk, who claimed four wickets.

After a promising start by Ishan Kishan was cut short, India's top order crumbled swiftly, finding themselves at a perilous 77/6. Yadav, however, showcased his brilliance and adaptability, carefully navigating the innings and capitalizing on every scoring opportunity, especially after struggling to score early on.

The Wankhede crowd witnessed moments of tension, but Yadav's calculated aggression in the final overs, including a masterful 21-run haul in the last, lifted India's spirits and set a competitive target, underscoring his pivotal role in the team's recovery.

