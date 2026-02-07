Left Menu

Hetmyer's Explosive Form Fuels West Indies' World Cup Hopes

Shimron Hetmyer's promotion to No. 3 in the batting order is proving effective for West Indies in the World Cup. His dynamic batting style has earned praise from captain Shai Hope. Hetmyer's form mixed with Romario Shepherd's all-around performance bolsters the team's tournament aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:20 IST
Hetmyer's Explosive Form Fuels West Indies' World Cup Hopes
Shimron Hetmyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shimron Hetmyer's elevation to the No. 3 position is already yielding significant gains for the West Indies, showcased during their impressive 35-run victory over Scotland. His explosive batmanship, deemed 'very dangerous' by skipper Shai Hope, featured a fiery 64 off 36 balls, boosting the team's innings to 182 for 5.

Since being promoted during the recent South Africa series, Hetmyer has consistently delivered strong performances, securing a string of 40-plus scores. Shai Hope has lauded his ability and willingness to embrace responsibility, enhancing the team's prospects throughout the tournament.

Alongside Hetmyer, bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been instrumental, capturing a maiden five-wicket haul. His versatility and confidence with both bat and ball add depth to the team's strategy. The West Indies are channeling their focus on current successes, leaving behind past disappointments as they aim for another World Cup trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India
3
Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

 India
4
England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026