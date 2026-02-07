Hetmyer's Explosive Form Fuels West Indies' World Cup Hopes

Shimron Hetmyer's elevation to the No. 3 position is already yielding significant gains for the West Indies, showcased during their impressive 35-run victory over Scotland. His explosive batmanship, deemed 'very dangerous' by skipper Shai Hope, featured a fiery 64 off 36 balls, boosting the team's innings to 182 for 5.

Since being promoted during the recent South Africa series, Hetmyer has consistently delivered strong performances, securing a string of 40-plus scores. Shai Hope has lauded his ability and willingness to embrace responsibility, enhancing the team's prospects throughout the tournament.

Alongside Hetmyer, bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been instrumental, capturing a maiden five-wicket haul. His versatility and confidence with both bat and ball add depth to the team's strategy. The West Indies are channeling their focus on current successes, leaving behind past disappointments as they aim for another World Cup trophy.

