ICC's Tough Stance on Pakistan's Force Majeure Claim in T20 World Cup
The ICC has challenged Pakistan's invocation of the 'Force Majeure' clause to avoid playing an upcoming T20 World Cup match against India, demanding proof of unforeseeable events, mitigation efforts, and necessity. Discussions are underway with a focus on balancing cricketing interests with contractual obligations.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is calling on Pakistan to substantiate its 'Force Majeure' claim following the decision to skip a T20 World Cup match against India, shifting responsibility onto its government.
Official communications have been exchanged as the ICC seeks to ensure that the marquee event proceeds as planned on February 15. Both parties are engaged in deliberations, hoping to prioritize the sport's interests over unilateral claims.
Force majeure usually requires evidence of extraordinary, uncontrollable events, necessitating the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prove efforts to mitigate implications. The ICC warns of possible breaches of contract and implications if the claim lacks validity, echoing its approach in similar cases like that of Bangladesh.
