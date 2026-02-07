India's Dominant Bowling Performance Shakes Up USA in T20 World Cup Clash

India's new-ball prowess, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, wreaked havoc on the USA's batting lineup, reducing them to 49 for 3 early in their innings during a T20 World Cup match.

Siraj demonstrated his formidable skills by dismissing openers Andries Gous and Saiteja Mukkamalla, while Arshdeep's quick attack sent Monank Patel back for a duck, leaving USA's chase in jeopardy.

India had earlier struggled to post a competitive total, eventually reaching 161 thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's explosive 84 not out, which countered Shadley van Schalkwyk's incisive spells.