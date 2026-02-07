India's Dominant Bowling Performance Shakes Up USA in T20 World Cup Clash
India's new-ball attack led by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj devastated the USA's top order in a T20 World Cup match, reducing them to 49 for 3. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 helped rescue India from 77 for 6, reaching 161. USA chased a fading dream as required run rate soared.
India's new-ball prowess, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, wreaked havoc on the USA's batting lineup, reducing them to 49 for 3 early in their innings during a T20 World Cup match.
Siraj demonstrated his formidable skills by dismissing openers Andries Gous and Saiteja Mukkamalla, while Arshdeep's quick attack sent Monank Patel back for a duck, leaving USA's chase in jeopardy.
India had earlier struggled to post a competitive total, eventually reaching 161 thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's explosive 84 not out, which countered Shadley van Schalkwyk's incisive spells.
