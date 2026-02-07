Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics Save India in T20 World Cup Opener

Suryakumar Yadav's impressive 84 not out rescued India after a top-order collapse, ensuring a 29-run win over the USA in their T20 World Cup opener. Despite early setbacks, Yadav's disciplined batting at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium led India to 161/9, with Mohammed Siraj's crucial wickets sealing the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:01 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav's masterful innings of 84 not out was pivotal in India's narrow 29-run victory against the USA in the T20 World Cup opener at the Wankhede Stadium. His resilience helped India recover from a disastrous start, where the team was once at 77 for 6. Yadav's late-game assault, consisting of ten fours and four sixes, lifted India to a competitive 161/9.

Joining the squad last-minute, Mohammed Siraj delivered an incisive spell, taking two vital early wickets and ending with figures of 3/29 in four overs. His efforts ensured the USA fell short in their chase, reaching only 132/8 by the end of their innings.

Despite the struggle with the bat against disciplined American bowling, Yadav's experience and strategic play proved crucial. Meanwhile, USA's fielding effort was commendable, managing to place India on the ropes initially. Yet, India's depth and Yadav's tenacity clinched the match, setting a positive tone for their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

