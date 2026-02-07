India Triumphs With Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics in T20 World Cup Opener

In a thrilling start to their T20 World Cup campaign, India managed to brush aside initial jitters to overcome the United States by a margin of 29 runs. Spearheaded by captain Suryakumar Yadav's resilient 84-run innings, India posted a total score of 161/9, despite crumbling to 71-6 early on.

The USA, winning the toss and opting to field, initially troubled the Indian side by claiming quick wickets. However, Yadav's tenacious performance helped set a competitive target. In response, the USA struggled early, with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh decimating the top order, reducing them to a precarious position of 13/3.

Despite a resilient middle-order partnership between Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, the USA could not sustain the momentum, eventually ending their innings at 132/8. India's disciplined bowling attack, highlighted by Siraj and Arshdeep's tight spells, played a key role in sealing the match for the defending champions. The win sets a positive tone for India in the competition ahead.

