Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

Scotland's rugby team, coached by Gregor Townsend, faced a setback with an 18-15 loss to Italy in the Six Nations match. Despite challenging weather conditions and solid efforts, the defeat once again draws scrutiny towards Townsend, who is yet to secure a title in nine years.

In a challenging Six Nations encounter, Scotland suffered a narrow 18-15 defeat against Italy in Rome's torrential rain on Saturday. The loss, described as a significant blow by Coach Gregor Townsend, has made their championship quest more difficult.

After a sluggish start and multiple missed opportunities, the team struggled to build a solid lead, conceding several breakaway tries. Townsend, nine years into his coaching role, has yet to secure a championship title and faces mounting criticism.

Scotland now prepare to face England at Murrayfield, with Townsend and Captain Sione Tuipulotu urging their side to improve their game strategy under pressure and take responsibility for their performance.

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

