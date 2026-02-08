England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England delivered a resounding victory over Wales with a 48-7 win at Twickenham, stretching their winning streak to an impressive 12 games and asserting their intent for the Six Nations title chase.

Standout performances included a hat-trick by winger Henry Arundell, while flyhalf George Ford showcased his exemplary playmaking skills. Wales, unable to cope with the pressure, suffered further demoralization with two players sent to the sin bin.

Despite a less precise second half, England had already secured the game, cementing a win that exacerbated Wales's difficulties, having lost 21 of their last 23 matches.

