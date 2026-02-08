Left Menu

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England showcased a commanding performance at Twickenham, defeating Wales 48-7 to extend their winning streak to 12 games. The match featured a hat-trick from winger Henry Arundell and masterful play from George Ford. Wales struggled, failing to mount a significant attack and deepening their struggles.

08-02-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England delivered a resounding victory over Wales with a 48-7 win at Twickenham, stretching their winning streak to an impressive 12 games and asserting their intent for the Six Nations title chase.

Standout performances included a hat-trick by winger Henry Arundell, while flyhalf George Ford showcased his exemplary playmaking skills. Wales, unable to cope with the pressure, suffered further demoralization with two players sent to the sin bin.

Despite a less precise second half, England had already secured the game, cementing a win that exacerbated Wales's difficulties, having lost 21 of their last 23 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

North Korea's 9th Congress Set to Define Future Policies

Takaichi's Election Gamble Amid Record Snowfall

Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate

Cyclone Mitchell Threatens Australia's Iron Ore Mega Hub

