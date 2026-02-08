England's Rugby Triumph: A Dominant Six Nations Debut
England claimed a resounding 48-7 victory over Wales at Twickenham, led by a hat-trick from Henry Arundell. George Ford's playmaking prowess proved pivotal as Wales, plagued by errors and penalties, struggled defensively. Despite a brief Welsh rally, England's powerful performance marked a strong start to their Six Nations campaign.
England delivered a commanding performance at Twickenham, securing a 48-7 victory over Wales to kickstart their Six Nations campaign brilliantly. Winger Henry Arundell's hat-trick and George Ford's playmaking stood out in a game where Wales barely managed an attack.
Wales faced defensive struggles, conceding heavily as England exploited their 13-man defense with precise kicks and strategic passes. Even as England's precision waned in the second half, the damage was substantial enough to ensure a comfortable win.
Wales' sole score came in the 52nd minute from Josh Adams, but England quickly resumed control. Debutant Henry Pollock forced a penalty try, solidifying England's dominance. The match concluded with a near-flawless display from Ford, barring a missed conversion attempt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
