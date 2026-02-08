England's Rugby Triumph: A Dominant Six Nations Debut

England delivered a commanding performance at Twickenham, securing a 48-7 victory over Wales to kickstart their Six Nations campaign brilliantly. Winger Henry Arundell's hat-trick and George Ford's playmaking stood out in a game where Wales barely managed an attack.

Wales faced defensive struggles, conceding heavily as England exploited their 13-man defense with precise kicks and strategic passes. Even as England's precision waned in the second half, the damage was substantial enough to ensure a comfortable win.

Wales' sole score came in the 52nd minute from Josh Adams, but England quickly resumed control. Debutant Henry Pollock forced a penalty try, solidifying England's dominance. The match concluded with a near-flawless display from Ford, barring a missed conversion attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)