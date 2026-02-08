England Rugby's Tactical Revolution: Borthwick's Winning Formula

England's rugby team, under the guidance of Coach Steve Borthwick, secured a stunning 48-7 victory against Wales in the Six Nations, employing innovative tactics like positioning back-rowers in non-traditional roles such as the centre and wing.

George Ford delivered an outstanding performance at fly-half, seizing the opportunity with Fin Smith injured and Marcus relegated to the bench. The mix of experienced players like Ford and Jamie George with younger talents showcased England's evolving strength.

With tougher matches ahead, England targets its first title since 2020, as the team prepares to face formidable opponents like champions France and plans for its next clash against Scotland.

