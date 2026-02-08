Left Menu

Mohammed Siraj's Triumphant Return in T20 World Cup

Mohammed Siraj marked his T20 World Cup return with a standout performance, leading India to a win against the USA. Despite limited preparation time, Siraj drew confidence from his Ranji Trophy experience and executed a strategic bowling plan that earned him key wickets in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:42 IST
Mohammed Siraj's Triumphant Return in T20 World Cup
Mohammed Siraj
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling return to T20 cricket, India pacer Mohammed Siraj made headlines with his impactful performance against the USA in the World Cup opener. Despite minimal preparation, Siraj held firm to his tactical bowling approach developed in the Ranji Trophy, claiming three vital wickets.

Siraj, who was called in as a last-minute replacement for an injured player, expressed his surprise at being included in the playing XI but credited his captaincy role in the Ranji Trophy for keeping him composed. His disciplined bowling helped India secure a 29-run victory against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium.

Emphasizing the mentally-demanding nature of World Cup play, Siraj revealed that while India was under pressure during their innings, the trust in their strategies and key players like Suryakumar Yadav kept the team grounded. Siraj also praised Yadav's match-winning performance, highlighting his composure at the crease.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
2
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
3
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026