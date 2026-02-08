Mohammed Siraj's Triumphant Return in T20 World Cup

In a thrilling return to T20 cricket, India pacer Mohammed Siraj made headlines with his impactful performance against the USA in the World Cup opener. Despite minimal preparation, Siraj held firm to his tactical bowling approach developed in the Ranji Trophy, claiming three vital wickets.

Siraj, who was called in as a last-minute replacement for an injured player, expressed his surprise at being included in the playing XI but credited his captaincy role in the Ranji Trophy for keeping him composed. His disciplined bowling helped India secure a 29-run victory against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium.

Emphasizing the mentally-demanding nature of World Cup play, Siraj revealed that while India was under pressure during their innings, the trust in their strategies and key players like Suryakumar Yadav kept the team grounded. Siraj also praised Yadav's match-winning performance, highlighting his composure at the crease.