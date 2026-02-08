Left Menu

Afghanistan Takes the Lead: T20 World Cup Clash with New Zealand

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan chose to bat after winning the toss against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup opener. Afghanistan previously defeated New Zealand in a World Cup match two years ago, raising the stakes for this encounter. Both teams have announced their line-ups for the game.

In a thrilling start to the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan opted to bat first after winning the toss against New Zealand. This decision sets the stage for a high-stakes encounter, building on Afghanistan's previous World Cup victory over New Zealand two years prior.

The Afghan team looked poised to capitalize on their past success, bringing a strategic blend of seasoned players and fresh talent to the game. The line-up includes key performers such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz wielding the wicketkeeper gloves and the versatile Rashid Khan leading as captain.

New Zealand, not to be outdone, fields a strong team with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert among others, under the experienced captaincy of Mitchell Santner. As the match unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate whether Afghanistan will repeat history or if New Zealand will avenge their past defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

