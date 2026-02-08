Liverpool Signing in Doubt After Injury Woes
Liverpool's newly signed defender Jeremy Jacquet sustained a severe shoulder injury while playing for Rennes, jeopardizing his upcoming transfer to Anfield. The incident occurred during their 3-1 loss to RC Lens. Manager Habib Beye confirmed the seriousness of the injury, alongside another player's muscle issue.
Liverpool's latest acquisition, Jeremy Jacquet, is facing uncertainty about his move to Anfield after suffering a serious shoulder injury while playing for Rennes. The setback came during their 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat against RC Lens, raising concerns about the defender's fitness.
Rennes' head coach, Habib Beye, explained the severity of Jacquet's injury after the match. "For Jeremy, it's his shoulder," Beye informed reporters, revealing that another player, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, was also injured, suffering from a muscle issue.
Despite agreeing to a 60-million-pound transfer, Jacquet, 20, will remain with Rennes for the season's remainder. As Liverpool, currently sixth in the Premier League, prepares to face Manchester City, several defenders are sidelined with injuries, adding pressure to an already challenging fixture.
